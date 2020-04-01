Once you’ve tasted working remotely, it’s hard to return to old ways

Over the past week one of the most accessed stories on the website of our partners, the Wall Street Journal, was a practical guide on how to work remotely. Last night, to squeeze out some more tips for the Biznews community, I caught up with Dr Alexandra Samuel, writer of the piece. She obliged and the full podcast will be on Biznews later. For a taster, an excerpt is included in today’s episode of our Inside Covid-19 podcast. Click here to listen.

Alex gave me some interesting ideas to take into today’s webinar on the subject featuring relationship expert Paula Quinsee and Henley Business School’s dean Jon Foster Pedley who will field your questions on the topic. The webinar kicks off at noon today and is free, but you need to register beforehand – do so by clicking here.

It requires adjustment for any creature of habit to adapt to change. But, as millions of people around the world are about to discover courtesy of Covid-19, once you’ve tasted life away from the daily commute, it’s hard to go back to it.