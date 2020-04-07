A very practical suggestion on how to drop supermarket infections

Had a brilliant suggestion yesterday from Penelope Kimber, a member of the Biznews community who asks why can’t supermarkets implement one-way aisles – a sure and easy way to improve social distancing. Makes sense to me. If you know anyone who carries weight at Woolies, Pick n Pay, Shoprite or Spar, please drop them a line.

There were even more brilliant suggestions from the inimitable Bill Gates in his 2015 TedTalk. He warned the world a pandemic like Covid-19 was a matter of when, not if. He was invited back last week for advice on what to do now. An edited version headlines episode 13 of our Inside Covid-19 podcast, but if you’d like to invest 50 minutes in the full monty, here’s the link.

