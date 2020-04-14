CR’s got the right guys whispering in his ear. Thank goodness. 

Caught up on reading and YouTubing over the long weekend, coming to the conclusion once more that in the Covid-19 crisis SA is in good hands.

Microsoft founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates is one of the most respected voices on how to address the pandemic. Justifiably, after his very public warning five years ago – and amazing work the Gates Foundation has done for decades in the health arena. Good news for SA is that Gates hasn’t been shy to praise the approach taken by Cyril Ramaphosa, or that he engages regularly with CR, who, as we know, also has a hotline to China’s President Xi Jinping. SA’s leader couldn’t have better sounding boards.

Leadership was the focus of our Hogg with Henley webinar last week – if you missed it, access the recording by clicking here.

This Wednesday’s webinar is at noon where we’ll be discussing the future of work, and the need to pay more attention to creativity and those who impart it. Special guest Preteesh Sweraj (CEO of The Loeries) joins Henley dean Jon Foster-Pedley and me for an hour of interactive engagement. Your seat is free and waiting – but you must register beforehand: click here.

Looking forward to being with you tomorrow at noon.

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.