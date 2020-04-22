Upside of the lockdown – SA enters the war well prepared

The Biznews team, like others in the news business, had an extended Tuesday. But waiting for president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation was worth it. Not every day your country’s leader explains why he’s injecting a rescue package worth 10% of GDP into the system.

While there were plenty details about where the R500bn is going, nothing more than hints on how the “phased return” will work. We must wait until Thursday for the details. But from everything we’re hearing, another lockdown extension is not on the table. SA’s people, even after an extra 25% of the annual national budget, simply won’t bear it.

So a fatalistic approach has been adopted. The lockdown, the message goes, was designed to buy SA time to prepare for an inevitable surge in Covid-19 infections. With that objective achieved, now we vasbyt. Even at the best case, the current 58 mortalities will finish up over 1,000. Likely worse.

Except, of course, if those childhood BCG vaccinations actually do turn out to be an unexpected shield. Or if Stanford University’s medical prof Dr Jay Battacharya is right and the mortality rate is not much higher than the 0,1% of seasonal flu. Only time will tell. At least the nation enters the war well prepared.

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 146 times, 146 visits today)