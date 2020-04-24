Talking to a Covid-19 frontliner. One of SA’s special people. Salute.  

Got a reality check last night when interviewing Dr Despina Demopoulos for the latest daily episode of our Inside Covid-19 podcast. An Intensivist, she matter of factly shared international data showing up to 20% of ICU specialists like herself will be killed by Covid-19. The virus’s favourite prey is not just the elderly. Also those repeatedly exposed to it.

Dr Demopoulos says her group engages regularly with other ICU-focused professionals in other countries ahead of SA on the curve. The locals have applied these global learnings, making adjustments in anticipation of SA’s expected infection wave. Like reducing shifts from 24 hours to 8 and keeping over-60 colleagues away from Covid-19 cases.

The most critical issue, she says, is being super strict by carefully applying and dispensing Personal Protective Equipment. For instance, she even showers outside as part of a cleansing protocol to ensure her two small boys are protected. Many colleagues, she says, have recently also gotten their wills in order.

It was a chilling interview, I’d imagine something like talking to a World War Two fighter pilot or bomber crew. Like them, Dr Demopoulos is aware of the uncomfortable odds of not making it through a crisis local medics reckon will only peak in September. But there’s no thought of opting out. Special people these frontliners. Salute.

