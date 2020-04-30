Biznews Thursday Lunchtime webinars, open to everyone, starts today

We kick off a new series of Thursday Lunchtime webinars at noon today, focusing on an always popular topic among members of the Biznews community – investing offshore. We’ll be running these “everyone’s invited” on Thursdays for as long as most of us are confined to barracks. Which, scientists tell us, is at least the next six months but perhaps until end 2021. Whew.

A global flavour to today’s session with Martin Freeman of Orbvest joining us from New York and Mike Abbott of Sable signing in from London. They’ll join locals Magnus Heystek and Brett Duncan. Which means we’ll be covering everything from US property to buying international shares and ETFs.

The Thursday webinars are free and are designed to have the experts to answer the tough questions you've been trying to work through.

