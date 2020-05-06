Inside Biznews – some gifts from us to thank you for yours

This morning’s Daily Insider is a little longer than normal. Trust you’ll indulge me – it’s been a while since I updated you on developments within Biznews itself.

First up, sincere apologies to the hundreds of people (yes, we got the mails) unable to get into last week’s Thursday Noontime webinar on Offshore Investing. It’s never quite like being in the room, but you can watch the full video of the session by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVRy7C-faNs

While you’re in video mode, we’d love you to subscribe to the Biznews YouTube channel. Our target is to get past 1,000 subscribers – we’re around 100 short of that mark. You can help us get there and beyond, by clicking on this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEKFTZQpCTs3YVf3yetO3Ng

We’ll be adding a lot of content to the YouTube channel in the weeks ahead and subscribing will ensure you won’t miss out.

In this week’s Thursday Noontime webinar (ie tomorrow) we’re talking about Living with Radical Change – in your work and your life. There are three top class guests – Stafford Masie, Suzanne Stevens and Tony Manning – who’ll be there to answer your questions. Attendance is free, but you do need to register beforehand – here’s the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9181201774565127183

Have saved the best for last. Our new Biznews App, specially designed for mobile phones, is now available for download. In the Google Play store (for Android) you’ll find it by searching for Biznews. Or you can go straight to the download page by clicking on this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goodbarber.biznews&hl=en

We’re still waiting for approval from the Apple App store, but if you’re an iPhone user (like me) you can beat the bureaucracy by clicking on this link: https://biznews.goodbarber.app/ which will open what techies call the PWA App. To install it on your phone, click on the box with an upward arrow at the bottom of the phone’s screen, and then “save to home screen”. I’ve installed it and love the convenience.

A major motivation for the App is to ensure we are able to engage directly with you by pinging really important breaking news and the like. We will not abuse this messaging facility, but believe that done right, it is sure to add considerable value to our relationship.

It’s because of support from you and other members of the Biznews community that a dream which began six and a half years ago continues to flourish. You have bestowed upon us the precious gift of your time. We will never take that, or you, for granted.

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)