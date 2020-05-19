Naive or devious NDZ’s disastrous cig ban sure to cost more than money

Robin Sharma explains in his superb 5AM Club that it takes 33 days to set a new habit. With SA’s 21-day lockdown extended well beyond that limit, it’s safe to conclude that our society has acquired many new habits.

Among them, a transition from in-person to the remote presentations. If the Biznews experience is anything to go by, the new webinar habit is sticking. Yesterday’s Rational Radio webinar was attended by 847 people, a new record for us. That surpassed the 723 set four days before in the Noontime Thursday webinar, itself a fresh peak after the 673 of a week before.

A less welcome new habit has been created by government’s lockdown ban on the sale of cigarettes, which has spawned an illicit industry worth billions. In an interview for the latest Inside Covid-19 podcast, UCT’s Prof Corné van Walbeek said while 14% of SA’s estimated 11m smokers have gone cold turkey and quit, 90% of the rest admit to buying illegal cigarettes.

Van Walbeek says the illicit trade has reversed hard won gains since new SARS Commissioner Ed Kieswetter took office. Another expensive “own goal” by the naive (or devious depending on who you believe) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. One which could cost a lot more than taxes. Because if there’s one habit criminals hate giving up, it’s a source of easy money.

