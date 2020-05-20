Same old, same old. ANC politics trumping science, economics on lockdown

I wasn’t surprised to hear that after his relocation to the US, long-time head of Goldman Sachs in SA Colin Coleman landed plum assignments at both Yale University and the Eurasia Group. Coleman is a class act. Ditto Harvard’s ivy league rival and the highly respected global political risk consultancy.

While Coleman feeds in at an advisory level, direct responsibility for Eurasia’s research into SA lies with widely travelled former diplomat Darias Jonker, the consultancy’s director for Africa. From the chat we had last night, the message he is giving to and getting back from Eurasia’s multinational clients isn’t good.

Jonker says ANC internal politics are behind the government’s frustratingly obtuse approach to the Covid-19 lockdown. He says multinationals with operations in SA and portfolio investors who own the country’s bonds are “very worried.” The longer the lockdown drags on, Jonker says, the bigger the eventual bailout required.

With an $8bn hole to be filled, he says it is now a matter of “when” not “if” the State plunders pensions of its citizens (through new prescribed asset requirements) or agrees to conditional loans from the International Monetary Fund. A liability that’s growing daily as internal ANC politics trumps science and economics. Same old, same old.

