Buffett’s influence spawned army of followers – including this great podcast

For some decades the world’s most successful investor, Warren Buffett, has lived in a modest home in Omaha’s Farnam Street. Most of the Midwest city’s cab drivers know where it is, so during the Berkshire Hathaway AGM weekend they ferry hundreds of pilgrims to have a look. As I did on numerous occasions during my own visits.

When Buffett started allowing live streaming of the event a few years back, it no longer made sense to fly 15,000km when the AGM’s key part – Q&A with Warren and Charlie Munger – was available at home. As are memories of Farnam Street, T-bones at Gorat’s Steakhouse and queuing for ages to shake the legend’s hand.

Buffett’s philosophies have spawned devoted followers worldwide, some who have become major influencers in their own rights. Among the best is 40 year old Shane Parrish, a former Canadian Intelligence operative whose website Farnam Street (naturally) expands on Buffett’s theme that the best investment is in yourself.

Parrish published his first podcast five years ago with what has developed into The Knowledge Project now hosting 83 episodes. They are all long-form interviews with some of the world’s greatest thinkers, Jim Collins, Daniel Kahneman, Dan Ariely and Barbara Oakley among them. Give it a try and, like me, you may become hooked. Here’s the link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-knowledge-project-with-shane-parrish/id990149481

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 98 times, 98 visits today)