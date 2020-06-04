Scalding judgment for NDZ’s lockdown regulations: “irrational, unconstitutional, paternalistic”

Seems to be a week of absorbing court judgements. Tuesday’s from Mr Justice Norman Davis was under a quarter of Ms Justice Ronel Tolmay’s SAA epic, but no less scathing on the defendant – Davis said many of COGTA minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s lockdown regulations were “irrational, distressing, unconstitutional and paternalistic.”

The judgement reveals Mrs Zuma to be a power-drunk politician who believes she knows best for South Africans, thus need not consider their rights entrenched in the Constitution. At best, NDZ comes across as dimwitted, with many regulations exposed as contradictory and senseless. You can hear constitutional lawyer and Free Market Foundation CEO Leon Louw’s take on the Davis Judgement by clicking here.

