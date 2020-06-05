60 minutes with OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage

Hosted by Biznews founder Alec Hogg, the Thursday Noontime Webinar features guests with in-depth knowledge about interesting topics. It is an interactive webinar with participants encouraged to post questions during the hour long session. In this week’s episode, to celebrate its recent landmark victories in the South African courts, we had a single guest – the remarkable civic activist Wayne Duvenage of OUTA. As a happy co-incidence, Duvenage and Hogg are of a similar vintage and grew up together in the small KZN town of Newcastle. But we promise there were no childhood photographs – just a focus on the incredible contribution OUTA has and is making to turn South Africa into a better country.

