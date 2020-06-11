So 80% of us are back at work? Sandton traffic tells a different story

It has felt surreal coming into the Biznews offices this past week. Being in the heart of Sandton usually guarantees plenty of time to catch up on podcasts. Not so at the moment. For me, driving to the office and home has been almost like doing so on a Sunday. We were told that at Level Three, 80% of us would be back at work. Not from what I see on the roads.

Then again, it could be a physical manifestation of Covid-19 economic carnage that’s turning out to be even worse than feared. Yesterday’s RMB/BER Business Confidence index dropped to single digits for the first time since it was created in 1975. Those surveyed put their confidence at just 5 on an index where 50 is ambivalence and optimism maxes out at 100.

Interviewed for our Inside Covid-19 podcast, RMB’s chief economist Ettienne le Roux said the 1800 executives who participate expect conditions to be dire for at least a couple more quarters. He reckons it will take the SA economy four long years to get back to the already depressed level of 2019. Access the full podcast here: https://iono.fm/e/874229.

The same message came up in yesterday’s inaugural Midweek Catchup webinar where Dr Jakkie Cilliers put recovery time at five years. On the upside, colleague Linda van Tilburg’s other guest, Moeletsi Mbeki, argued that now the IMF support may turn out to be the best thing to have happened to SA’s economy. Here’s the link to the YouTube recording of the webinar: https://youtu.be/TqXMWWOCE98.

* Two more Biznews webinars available for your pleasure before the weekend:

– Need a new plan? At noon today I host entrepreneur, business coach and start-up specialist Allon Raiz on today’s interactive Noontime Thursday webinar. Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8398038334086112016.

– And tomorrow at noon, Jackie Cameron’s Finance Friday webinar has independent financial advisors Magnus Heystek and Dawn Ridler on hand to answer your questions. Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6648903351154972941.

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 246 times, 246 visits today)