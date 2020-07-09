Mark your diary at noon today for powerful sharing and business wisdom

Judging by the level of registrations, we’re poised to break our recently set webinar attendance records today when FirstRand’s three founders are our guests on the Noontime Thursday event.

Today’s webinar will unpack an extraordinary story of the 43 year business partnership and friendship between Laurie Dippenaar, Paul Harris and GT Ferreira. As you’ll witness, they are as fast today as in 1977 when they started their financial “bucket shop” Rand Consolidated Investments.

As with all the Biznews events, the webinar is interactive. Given the expected crowd (fortunately we have expanded capacity to 3,000 seats) I’d suggest you post your questions early. It promises to be an hour of powerful sharing and business wisdom from three of the finest entrepreneurs SA has ever produced.

See you online at noon SA time today. Attendance is free but you do need to sign up beforehand. Here’s the registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8398038334086112016.

