How a call from a pal became podcast aid for BizNews portfolio followers

The best radio interviews are those where listeners feel as though they’re eavesdropping on a conversation. The more relaxed the engagement of those whose voices we hear, the greater the authenticity and the better the experience. We pushed that envelope a tad courtesy of my friend Barry van Zyl, the world class musician and recently qualified Henley MBA.

Barry is new to offshore investing, wants to replicate the BizNews Share portfolio and as a BizNews Premium subscriber wants to benefit from the monthly webinar updates. But as the portfolio has been running since 2014, he faces a dilemma. Given the variable performance of the stocks, the portfolio has lopsided weightings so simply replicating doesn’t make sense.

My pal asked me to help him structure his own portfolio. As there are sure to be many other members of the BizNews community in a similar position, with Barry’s permission we recorded our conversation. It is a special podcast and is available for listening or downloading at this link: https://iono.fm/e/895484.

On the topic of podcasts, our team celebrated yesterday when BizNews Radio made the inaugural Spotify South African Top 20 chart of its most popular shows. We’re 18th on a list dominated by foreign podcasts. Among the few locals, are not far behind Cliff Central (7th) and The Money Show (10th). Thanks for putting us into such esteemed company. So quickly.

