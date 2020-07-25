The unintended pineapple consequence

Anyone who has travelled through the Eastern Cape is most likely aware of the Big Pineapple in Bathurst but maybe not so much the mampoer served across the road at the Pig and Whistle.

My reference above introduces the surge of pineapple prices (as much as 150%) during lockdown, primarily based on the restrictions of alcohol sales.

Amateur brewers make use of the fruit for its high sugar content and natural yeast of the skin to refine recipes found online. But they notably lack the skills or experience required in this age-old craft to produce a nuanced alcoholic beverage.

The concern here is that this leads to something more deadly.

