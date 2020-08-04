Corruption and investing offshore – linked themes

Corruption and investing offshore are the two most popular themes on BizNews right now, as our league table of best-read posts on the home page attests.

Drilling into the details, many are excited and relieved that super-sleuth Paul O’Sullivan has taken matters into his own hands to force action against corrupt cops. As Charles van den Berg says: “BRAVO PAUL!!!. Give this man a….. Ooeps! Maybe some time later”, under the #1 best-read post (Paul O’Sullivan nails ANOTHER corrupt cop – and names his next targets).

O’Sullivan’s heroic efforts are a drop-in-the-ocean. South Africa keeps friends with countries like Russia and Brazil at the bottom end of the Corruption Perceptions Index. And, investors – worried about the country’s economic growth prospects because of its graft-infested institutions – are looking elsewhere.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reminded us again this week that he is acting against corruption and he says that the state justice machinery is starting to work (see CR’s letter here). Some investors need more than reassurances from the top and small victories against the bad guys to keep their funds in domestic assets.

Judging from the many comments on BizNews, we are hankering after a ‘big bang’ clean-up of the order of Brazil’s Operation Car Wash, which led to dozens of high profile convictions. Perhaps even a televised trial, as was the case with Oscar Pistorius, who endured public humiliation for his deeds and was punished with a jail term?

Corruption and investing: Picking up on the theme at BizNews webinars

