Meet South Africa’s global index-tracking pioneers

I first met Anthony Ginsberg in the Belville, Cape Town office of an asset manager affiliated to a large life insurance company in 2000 – as he was packing his bags and leaving. He’d had enough of trying to convince his bosses that low-cost index trackers were the future of investing and, trusting in his conviction, was stepping out on his own.

Twenty years later, GinsGlobal Index Funds has a range of index mutual funds for institutional and private investors and has more than R85bn under management on behalf of clients around the world. Ginsberg’s former employer eventually came around to his way of thinking and also offers index-tracking investments, as do other South African investment houses.

Joining us at the BizNews Finance Friday webinar this week is Ginsberg’s right-hand person in SA, Lisa Segall, who has been with GinsGlobal Index Funds from the start. She’s available to answer your questions about offshore investment options and is joined by regular BizNews contributor, fiercely independent financial advisor Dawn Ridler of Kerenga Wealth Management, Johannesburg.

