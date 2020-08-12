The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Map shows how world sees SA: Covid-19 lockdown is a huge failure
A depressing picture dropped into my inbox yesterday, highlighting the terrible mistakes the South African government has made in its Covid-19 containment strategy. The country is the only intense orange-red spot in Africa, with a Covid-19 case rate that puts it in the bottom-stream class with the United States and Brazil.
Unlike the US and Brazil, whose presidents have appeared indecisive on social distancing, mask-wearing and other measures touted to curb the spread of the virus, South Africa has maintained a very strict, and strange, lockdown policy.
The New York Times graphic could accompany any of the following pieces on BizNews:
- In ‘Scientists, please fight to end SA lockdown, it’s a COMPLETE failure’: Save the nation, John Taylor argues that silent scientists are allowing the government to destroy the future;
- Number-cruncher Dwaine van Vuuren produces numbers to demonstrate that the SA economy stagnates while government tweaks lockdown; and
- Tobacco ban: Let’s call an end to this failed experiment is a reminder of the loss of huge tax revenues caused by the bizarre prohibition on cigarette sales.
And there are more BizNews articles and podcasts in a similar vein, which reflect the message in this distinctive map that SA’s tough lockdown hasn’t worked to protect us from contracting Covid-19.
PS: Don’t miss the BizNews Midweek Catch-up Webinar with Linda van Tilburg at noon today which focuses on SA’s devastated hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors – and what the plans are to revive them after Covid-19 lockdown. Sign up here to ask high-profile guests questions and add your voice to the debate: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2632221349207190800.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.