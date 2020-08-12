Map shows how world sees SA: Covid-19 lockdown is a huge failure

A depressing picture dropped into my inbox yesterday, highlighting the terrible mistakes the South African government has made in its Covid-19 containment strategy. The country is the only intense orange-red spot in Africa, with a Covid-19 case rate that puts it in the bottom-stream class with the United States and Brazil.

Unlike the US and Brazil, whose presidents have appeared indecisive on social distancing, mask-wearing and other measures touted to curb the spread of the virus, South Africa has maintained a very strict, and strange, lockdown policy.

The New York Times graphic could accompany any of the following pieces on BizNews:

And there are more BizNews articles and podcasts in a similar vein, which reflect the message in this distinctive map that SA’s tough lockdown hasn’t worked to protect us from contracting Covid-19.

