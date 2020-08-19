Global economy is in recession, but some investors are having fun

The S&P500, an index of the biggest companies trading on the New York Stock Exchange, reached near-record levels on Tuesday, BizNews Premium partner Wall Street Journal reports. The “remarkable rebound” of stock prices comes after Covid-19 sent shockwaves through the economy and financial markets, says the WSJ. It’s “extraordinary when you think second-quarter 2020 was the deepest quarterly contraction we’ve seen” in the US and European economies, Tomas Hirst, European credit strategist at CreditSights, is quoted as saying.

Even more extraordinary, perhaps, is that the performance of the S&P500 is being powered up by a handful of stocks. As independent financial advisor Debbie Netto-Jonker, who divides her time between Australia and South Africa, pointed out at the weekly BizNews Finance Friday webinar. Netto-Jonker, founder of Netto Invest and Netto Capital, shared a fascinating graph comparing the ‘S&P10’ vs the ‘S&P490’.

