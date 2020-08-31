The devil is in the detail – SA insurers vs their clients

This week giants like Santam and other insurers are being taken to court by the smaller companies. As my BizNews colleague Claire Badenhorts reports: Insurance Claims Africa is representing more than 700 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in their fight to get insurers to honour Covid-19 business interruption claims (listen here).

The fight is over the fine-print, with insurance beasts trying to wriggle out of paying up for pandemic-related closure on the grounds that the government lockdown, and not a virus, forced businesses to close their doors. Therefore, the clause that promises payout for a pandemic does not apply to Covid-19.

It’s not only South African insurers that are fighting hard to avoid paying their dues. This is an ugly legal battle being played out in court rooms around the globe, with insurers doing whatever it takes to avoid a massive financial hit.

