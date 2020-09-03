Lockdowns don’t work – more evidence rolls in

A group of highly numerate professionals gathered under the name of PANDA (Pandemics – Data & Analytics) has been sounding the alarm for months that lockdown serves no purpose in saving lives. On its website, it reminds us that in more than 160 days of lockdown, at least 3m jobs have been lost and hundreds of millions of school days have been cancelled. Charities, meanwhile, warn of lockdown poverty – including for many who were previously well-off.

PANDA has taken slack for stinging criticism of Covid-19 case modellers, but its message is being repeated elsewhere. In the US, which has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, analysis shows that ‘locking down the economy didn’t contain the disease’s spread and reopening it didn’t unleash a second wave of infections’.

The Wall Street Journal, available to BizNews Premium subscribers, quotes analytics firm TrendMacro on ‘logic-defying statistics’. Strict lockdowns correlated with a greater spread of the virus – and a tendency for lighter virus loads where states opened up early, it finds.

Food for thought as South Africa, past its infection spike, remains in a partial lockdown that is debilitating to business activity and causing severe hardship. And, while Covid-19 statistics show that just over 1,200 new positive tests were added yesterday to the total of about 630,000 cases and 114 deaths pushed the number of lives lost to just under 14,300.

