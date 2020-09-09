The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Covid-19 pushes SA over economic cliff
We knew Covid-19 had shattered the economy, but the scale was only laid bare this week when Statistics SA revealed that Gross Domestic Product has plunged by more than 50%. As graphs produced by Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, demonstrate, every sector of the economy collapsed in the second quarter – except agriculture.
Covid-19 pushed South Africa over an economic cliff. But as the bar charts show: the country was already in a perilous situation.
For more, do visit BizNews.com.
PS: You’re in for another treat. This week on The Alec Hogg Show: Meet Nick Hudson, who has been taking on the Covid-19 modellers whose erroneous forecasts persuaded the government to implement a strict lockdown. Listen here.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.