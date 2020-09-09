Covid-19 pushes SA over economic cliff

We knew Covid-19 had shattered the economy, but the scale was only laid bare this week when Statistics SA revealed that Gross Domestic Product has plunged by more than 50%. As graphs produced by Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, demonstrate, every sector of the economy collapsed in the second quarter – except agriculture.

Covid-19 pushed South Africa over an economic cliff. But as the bar charts show: the country was already in a perilous situation.

