Second, third Covid-19 spikes spell bad news for SA tourism

My little B&B was contaminated by Covid-19 in February when Wuhan was locked down, leading to a flurry of cancelled bookings from Chinese travellers. Italians followed soon after, as they struggled to find places for corpses and went into self-isolation. By the end of March, the global economy was grinding to a halt, putting many hospitality businesses everywhere into ICU.

Six months on, after a short period of easing, Great Britain – like other northern hemisphere countries – is bracing for a second Covid-19 wave. Iran looks like it could be seeing a third. Stricter lockdown measures loom, halting travel plans for people everywhere – the main reason hospitality-related stocks plunged on the London Stock Exchange earlier this week.

The British government has blamed citizens who have ignored rules like wearing face-masks and distancing socially for the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. South Africans, meanwhile, are being urged to embrace the Covid Alert SA app as the freedoms of Level 1 are savoured – the more of us download, the better to avoid the reintroduction of tough measures of the type that have hammered the economy.

