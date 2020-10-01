State capture arrests: Hawks in curtain-raiser

South Africans have been hoping to see a large cast of former cabinet ministers rounded up in pre-dawn raids and taken to police stations to be charged for crimes related to state capture. We were told that the programme would begin in September, with Hermione Cronje, head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate, saying the first ‘high-profile individual’ would be charged this month.

At the time of writing, former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule – among those who have featured in the headlines coming out of the Zondo Commission – had not yet been handcuffed and finger-printed. Instead, three men linked to a R255m housing scandal in the Free State were brought in at the end of the month (for more on that, read: Zondo arrests: Hawks swoop on Edwin Sodi, graft-tainted Free State housing execs).

Although these weren’t the big names we were hoping to see in the glare of blue police lights, it’s a start. Let’s hope the show goes on…

Comments to my in-box

The best news today comes from you, Jackie Indeed, if proper prosecution can be achieved, SA doesn’t need a guillotine. Hopefully, gangster Zuma will also appear before Zondo and properly sanctioned. Jackie, my regards to Alec and have a good day. Frans

