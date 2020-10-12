Remember this ‘hippo mouth’? It’s keeping Mboweni awake

Remember this image? Tito Mboweni presented this hippo mouth in June to explain that the country is at a cross-roads. The finance minister isn’t solely responsible for the plan to fix SA. He will have to get his fellow ANC leaders to buy in to a sensible plan to get the country back on track. 21 October has been pencilled in as the date when we will hear how those behind-the-scenes discussions have gone.

Fixing economies after Covid-19 is a global challenge, with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank expected to meet this week to thrash out suggestions to survive recession and push the Group of 20 largest economies to extend a freeze in debt payments from the poorest countries. However, SA was in trouble before the pandemic turned off global cashflow engines, with widespread corruption at state entities, a bloated civil service and policies that tie up businesses in red-tape and favour labour dragging the economy down.

Start by holding the comrades who stole the 500bn borrowed money for covid. Get them to pay it back. Then go to the SAA and Eskom thieves. Then cut your salaries as parliamentarians. In fact cut no of mps in half. Then you can trickle to us ground forces… — Kele N (@cmpoti) October 9, 2020

