Duduzane Zuma aims high as CR’s corruption-busters find their focus

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promised corruption crackdown appears to be gathering speed. Among those arrested this week: Bongani Bongo, former state security minister and ally of deputy president David Mabuza, reports BizNews colleague Bernice Maune.

The arrests follow news that FNB bank accounts of Jacob Zuma’s sons Edward and Duduzane have been suspended. Duduzane has featured prominently in the headlines this week, with revelations at the Zondo inquiry into state capture that he benefited from lucrative, irregular contracts with state-owned weapons manufacturer Denel (catch up, here).

Gupta associate Duduzane doesn’t appear to be fazed by accusations of corruption. He apparently thinks a reputation for graft is a ticket to political stardom, telling journalists he wants to see his face on a ballot paper. Like father, like son.

