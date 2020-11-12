CR connects jump leads to economy’s tired battery

As South Africa runs out of money to help businesses in trouble and individuals who have lost their jobs amid the economic havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa has eased some restrictions. Alcohol sales, and the tourism and hospitality sectors are being given extra help.

But his televised appearance on Wednesday night started with warnings to keep wearing masks, distance socially, download the tracing app – or else there’s a chance the festive season will be cancelled. With rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, many would have breathed a sigh of relief that the government broke from its pattern of erring on the side of anti-social measures to stop the spread of the disease. You can listen to the announcement or scan the highlights, here at BizNews.com

Is it a coincidence that reason is prevailing at the highest echelons of political power in the week that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule – linked to the Zuma faction and not team CR – has had the wind taken out of his sails? A warrant was issued for Magashule’s arrest in connection with corruption earlier this week. He says he will appear in court on Friday.

* In today’s Thursday Noontime webinar, Tim Modise has a special show planned for us when he hosts iconic SA business leaders Dr Sam Motsuenyane and Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu. One not to miss. Click here to register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1324111475714234383

* BizNews Finance Friday webinar attendees are in for a treat. Guests this week include:

Schalk Malan , the qualiﬁed actuary who is the main architect behind BrightRock’s unique human-centric life insurance. He’ll be sharing some interesting developments on innovative financial services offerings with us

Johannesburg-base financial advisor D awn Ridler , who is popular among BizNews community members for her fiercely independent approach and incisive views on investing and personal finance.

And, Rob Macdonald, who specialises in training financial advisors, and will share insights on the influence of behaviour on investment outcomes and why he thinks life planning is so important to financial planning.

Free; register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6646694434270030861

* Monday’s Rational Radio webinar with Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie was a reminder of the incredible job last year’s Businessman of the Year has done for shareholders: the Capitec share price is up six-fold since he took over in January 2014. You can watch the full webinar here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDFf5nNp5Qo&t=29s

