It’s a game of musical chairs for auditors, says corruption whistleblower

Accountants and auditors have played a central role in the state capture story that characterised the Jacob Zuma presidency – yet they have largely remained out of the spotlight in the crackdown on corruption. KPMG, which had deep ties with the Gupta and Zuma families, is a notable exception.

Whistleblower Devoshum Moodley, an internal auditor, is on a campaign to have the rot excised from her profession, starting with SA’s regulatory bodies. Moodley joins the dots between individuals close to scandals at SAA and Tongaat and recent ‘inappropriate’ appointments to regulatory bodies in the accounting and auditing fields.

She names them and tells BizNews journalist Melani Nathan that she is determined to keep going until her profession has been cleaned up. Moodley has called for a change of leadership at the Institute of Internal Auditors of SA and transparent investigations into breaches of ethics and law. You can read the full story, and her detailed demands, on BizNews.com.

