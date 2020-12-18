Golden visas: not just plan B for South Africans

South African and Chinese citizens have been among those at the front of the queue for property investments in Portugal, partly to snap up a piece of sunny Mediterranean Europe but also to secure an alternative place to live and work. That’s according to a number of investment providers in this space, including BizNews partner LX Living.

However, the Golden Visa that comes with acquiring a piece of real estate isn’t just for residents of countries with high rates of corruption and restrictions on investing outside national borders. British citizens have also been looking to hedge their bets by accessing European Union (EU) passports, with Brexit making the future ease of living and working on mainland Europe less certain.

An estimated 25,000 people have acquired Golden Visas in Portugal, says Euronews. That’s believed to be the highest number of all 19 countries that offer opportunities to buy an EU passport without having any family or heritage ties to a country. For more on the Portugal Golden Visa programme, see this story: Lisbon Golden Visa property programme: Separating fact from fiction – SA property developer.

PS: In South Africa, loadshedding has become a common feature of the social and economic landscape. In the tiny village of Airth, Scotland, a recent series of outages garnered national headlines after technicians and residents discovered the cause. It wasn’t the national electricity supplier, nor had thieves bypassed the network. Engineer Neil McDonald of power firm SP Energy Networks finally worked it out when he spotted thousands of starlings gathering and dancing on electricity lines in their thousands. Nature conservation charity RSPB Scotland has been asked to provide suggestions on ways to discourage the birds. Previously playing loud noises, like the sound of a predator sparrowhawk has worked to deter murmurations, reports the BBC. First world problems?

