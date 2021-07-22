Alec Hogg’s Inbox: Is it time to reintroduce the National Service?

Were my mailbox physical, it would have been stuffed to the brim by the letters supporting Michael Smythe’s idea of reintroducing National Service. Community member Jenny Alexander wrote:

I like the national service idea! The next step is ideas on how and where to implement it. Many retirees have the ability to train or teach some of these mentioned as they are the last of the disciplined boys that were sent out on national service in the 80s. Many folk now working from home and protecting their homes could also have some form of input?

My other feeling is that prisoners (not rapists and murderers) could be used to clean up towns, sort garbage, fix potholes etc…..a sort of chain gang system where they are useful to the community, not sitting in rooms being fed and watching TV (if that is what happens). We need relevant staff to control them though.

Mindi Hunt, a manager from Midland, who signed off “yours in frustration” contributed this:

The letter from Michael Smythe espouses my long-held thoughts on how to take the youth problems forward so perfectly. It’s so sensible that it should be a complete no-brainer. Let’s start today!

How does one get this to anyone who actually listens and could put this into practice?

Christine Maree picked up on both Michael and Peter Smulik’s notes as per:

Michael Smythe’s suggested list of how to grow our children is fascinating, especially as that was the way it worked in “bad” old Apartheid days, until dear Kader Asmal closed down all the training colleges, because they were too close to those Afrikaner standards! Remember?

Peter Smulik”s list of woes in Cape Town……doesn’t say much for a great city in Western Cape that wants to break away and be independent of South Africa.”

Tim Elliott provided this thoughtful email on a different topic:

Whilst the aftermath of the looting and anarchy continues to unravel there is one very important issue that remains floating in the winds of chaos and that is the SIU investigation into the alleged fraud and corruption perpetrated by the ex Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize. The President himself declared this investigation would be prioritized and the outcome shared with the nation. The SIU must have completed its investigation by now, but once again South Africans are being treated with contempt by being kept in the dark. This is symptomatic of the weak and ineffectual leadership so clearly demonstrated in the handling of the past two weeks’ chaos and the longer the silence from the President on this crucial matter, the greater the likelihood it will be swept under the carpet. The more things change, the more things stay the same!

Last word today to Chris Hoare of Durban who wrote:

Interesting that both Pottinger and Shapiro in their comments referred to morality. I could not agree more.

People talk about the Moderate Middle and indeed our hope must lie there, but I hope they/we could equally be called the Moral Middle.

