Alec Hogg’s Inbox: Bob Dylan had today’s ANC in mind back in 1965

Here’s a gem of an email from Durbanite Andrew Harrison who reckons the musician poet Bob Dylan had today’s ANC in mind when he wrote his classic “Like A Rolling Stone” back in 1965. Have a read of the lyrics – appropriate indeed:

Capetonian Rudyard Harrison ask an interesting question when referencing the piece featuring Prof Frank Furedi on whether there is a tradeoff between lockdowns and freedom:

What a stunning analysis of the current world crisis! Thank you for sharing this piece!

I have one thing to add. An important question for me is: who stands to gain from the lockdowns and the erosion of our freedom??

And at the risk of getting a he-said-he-said-back debate, after yesterday’s newsletter, Greg Stewart deserves his right of reply to Cliff Poultney’s comments. So here it is:

I couldn’t agree more that current conventional economic theory must not be used in our current economic situation. The current theory is to support big business and major industrial developments as a means to growing the economy and jobs. Mr Poultney is correct that the R350 grant will not be pushed under a mattress – it will be used for food and the existing large retail businesses will benefit for sure, but it won’t change a single vulnerable person’s life in any positive way going into next year and the following. This is exactly what is wrong with our current economy in that it keeps the vast majority out of actively participating in the economy and in essence maintains a business elite at the expense of the majority and keeps the poor beholden to the government.

When we talk glibly about people in dire need circumstances, and say “many will use the R350 to start a side hustle anyway” we are simply ignoring the fact that it won’t change their life or circumstances permanently but gives us a false sense of “we did the right thing” while the existing businesses enjoy the additional income from taxpayer’s money. How many are “many” and what exactly would this side hustle be, and is it sustainable or will it create additional jobs for those in need?

We need to build our economy and we need to build better than we have in the past. We need to include more in the building process and equip them to help others to also build.

Talking about conventional economic theory – the idea that only 25% of new businesses will survive in 5 years and that this would waste R17,5 billion – I need to point out that this idea ignores that even if only 25% do survive, it has provided income and jobs that would not have been there but most importantly it would have provided learnings and stimulated ideas on how to do it better and its most enduring quality is that it would have given a lot of others the courage to go and start a small enterprise themselves. This is priceless.

My final thought is this; If only 25% of these small businesses remain after 5 years, that is 50 000 new businesses where potentially 10% of those would go on to become medium-sized enterprises and perhaps only 3% might grow to become large enterprises and that is where the success lies. Imagine 5000 new medium enterprises and 1500 new large enterprises in our economy and the difference that makes in many people’s lives.

Let’s all start to imagine better, think better and build better for an obtainable better future for all.

