Stuart Lowman’s Inbox: Mandatory vaccine debate takes a different turn

Former business journalist Ed Richardson joins the mandatory vaccine debate but takes a different turn. He says jobs are not a right – safety and clean water are:

Diatribes against those promoting vaccination and insisting on it in the workplace miss a crucial point – jobs are not a right.

Company owners, shareholders and managers do not have a constitutional duty to employ anyone. Their duty is to safeguard the sustainability of the business by ensuring that the company receives the full benefit of the time, skills and productivity the employees have willingly contracted to provide.

No commercial enterprise can afford regular disruptions to workflow due to now largely preventable Covid-19 scares and outbreaks. Nor can they afford to put their customers and suppliers at risk.

The impact is even more widespread and dire in the public service. Let’s take the Nelson Mandela Metro, where I live.

The council, already dysfunctional before Covid-19, now has what at best can be considered to be a part-time workforce. Departments, service centres and whole office blocks are regularly closed down due to real or imagined Covid-19 scares.

(We have doctors who have such incredible psychic gifts that, for a mere R300, they can diagnose Covid in a patient whom they have not seen and who has not been tested.)

Judging by the crowds in the shopping centres any day of the week the 14-days of exclusion are not being spent at home.

The measurable effect is that the rights of 1,2 million people to clean water, sanitation, roads, security and power have been trampled on – along with any hopes of getting a job.

It is easy to understand why we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the country and there is a steady exodus of skills – graft, corruption, incompetence and absent political leadership from all parties make it practically impossible to attract meaningful investment or to retain anyone with ambition.

Requiring that those who want to retain their highly paid sinecures in the municipality be required to vaccinate and to actually pitch for work will be the first step in a long road to recovery.

The same goes for employers in the private sector.

South Africa has one of the most disengaged workforces in the world – they go to work because they want a salary at the end of the month, and not for any other reason. If the salary gets paid without work being done, so much the better.

Employers therefore cannot rely on loyalty or commitment to get the necessary work done.

Employees have a free choice – comply (in the same way they may need to wear protective clothing or may not smoke in the office) – or find an employer which is comfortable with the risks of regular disruptions to productivity and the loss of the skills when people die of Covid-19.