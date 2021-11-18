At BizNews, we love partnerships. Like the one with SA’s wine queen Carrie Adams, whose passion for the subject reminds me of my colleague Clive Eksteen’s for Liverpool FC. Carrie writes a weekly newsletter for wine lovers – it’s free, subscribe here.

Yesterday the BizNews Wine Club celebrated news that our very first partner, Andrew Gunn’s Iona, has been awarded the Platter Five Stars for both its Kloof Pinot Noir and Kloof Chardonnay. They join an elite group of 230 of SA’s 6 000 different wine labels – just 3.8% of the universe.

That follows the news earlier this week that long-time BizNews tribesman Dana Buys’s Vrede en Lust has become the third farm in the BizNews Shop, joining Iona and Groote Post. Only the very best gets the nod from Carrie’s nose. Great value and in major metros, free delivery too.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 68 times, 68 visits today)