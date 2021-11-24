The Daily Insider: Shell is about to unleash havoc along the Wild Coast

I was moved by my old pal Peter Bruce’s column in the Sunday Times last weekend where he urged us to boycott Shell. He explained that the Anglo-Dutch multinational is about to unleash havoc along the Wild Coast through the way it will be exploring for oil and gas.

Peter grew up in the area, so initially I thought his judgment may have been impaired by emotion. Then I watched an explainer video forwarded by BizNews community member James Lewis. Which got me wondering why these multinationals think they can get away with such abuse of SA’s natural heritage in the pursuit of profit?

Have a watch and see whether you agree – here’s the link: https://youtu.be/uwDnNZJy9qw

