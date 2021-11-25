Next month, BizNews moves into a new HQ in Bryanston. It features a state-of-the-art radio and TV studio and a conference room that accommodates 35. We’ve got big plans for 2022. Fulfilling them requires expanding our tight team. With the emphasis on “team”.

We believe in the benefit of being talent dense*. But never at the expense of the team#. That means our new colleagues will possess open minds with the obvious by-product of humility. Non-negotiables in a continuous learning culture. And a core value for an exponential business.

Our immediate gaps are for a PA/office manager; and a producer/AV studio manager to join us daily at the HQ. If the cap fits, please email your CV and an 800 word motivation to our CHO. She’s [email protected].

*No Rules Rules – Hastings and Meyer.

#Five Dysfunctions of a Team – Lencioni.

