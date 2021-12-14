Gerhard Papenfus, feisty head of employer organization NEASA, yesterday served notice to SA’s government that he’ll go to court over mandatory Covid-19 vaccines. He shouldn’t be losing any sleep over that. Powerful evidence has emerged that the worst of the pandemic is behind us with mandatory vaccines no longer necessary.

In our interview yesterday, Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland told me that despite officially recorded infections surging beyond the peak of the Third Wave, the 10,000 bed company has under 500 Covid patients – under one sixth of the mid-year peak. Of those hospitalised, only 10-15% needs oxygen. Previously, it was all of them.

Friedland believes Omicron is following a similar path to the Spanish Flu of 1918 which became less lethal with each new variant. That’s critical info. The premise for lockdowns (and mandatory vaccinations) was to prevent SA’s healthcare facilities becoming overwhelmed. The latest evidence suggests that danger has passed.

