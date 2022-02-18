The Daily Insider: The only constant nowadays is change

We’re heading for some serious changes in the next three years.

Unless there is an unexpected reversal in the current trends, South Africa will have a very different set of political leaders after the 2024 National Election. A case of gradually…then suddenly. It’s only six years since Jacob Zuma confidently repeated his claim the ANC would rule “until Jesus Christ returns. ”

And according to yesterday’s Times of London, a year after that watershed election our beloved Springboks are set to join Europe’s Six Nations, abandoning the southern hemisphere’s annual Rugby Championship.

The Times reported that SA Rugby has warned its current partners that the Boks are unlikely to continue in the current competition when the commitment ends in 2025. The newspaper added: “The view from SA is that their move to join the Six Nations, and a departure from, the Rugby Championship, is inevitable.”

As a wise old owl once told me, the only constant nowadays is change.

