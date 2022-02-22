The Daily Insider: Andrew Goodhead is still upbeat after two long days of cycling

Caught up with our favourite civil engineer last night and was delighted to hear young Andrew Goodhead is wiped out but upbeat after two long days of cycling. He has already covered just over a fifth of the 1 500km journey and says “it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done”. But Andrew is in good spirits.

Although he slept rough the first night as he wasn’t able to make the rendezvous, last night Andrew overnighted in luxury at Roggecloof in Sutherland, thanks to the generosity of community member Heike Gernholtz. Andrew says he’s already starting to get into a routine and is loving the adventure. Pics on Instagram – follow him @solar_bicycle.

Another of our favourites, Jane Dutton, is also finding her routine with the Money101 show, a new episode of which will be on BizNews TV on YouTube every Tuesday morning. This week’s episode looks at SA’s high cost of dying. Her guest is BrightRock CEO Schalk Malan. Send your questions to [email protected]

