If there’s one thing guaranteed to get my blood pressure soaring, it’s being forwarded unverified “news” by some well-intentioned dunce. The internet is full of garbage from miscreants driven by ad-cash (or darker agendas) who create sensation-seeking clickbait. It’s incumbent on each of us to pause before sharing.

A simple google search is usually enough to expose the truth. Sadly, many “sharers” seem to be so excited about their “discovery” they hit send first and only engage their brains later. More’s the pity. Because as Goebbels taught the world, repeat a lie enough and people start believing it.

Whatever its military deficiencies, the Kremlin remains a master in disinformation. Right now its cretins are in full blown attack mode, flooding social media in attempts to justify their monstrous master’s unprovoked invasion of a neighbour – while simultaneously downplaying the massive human cost of one man’s delusion.

But there are credible sources. Earlier in the week, I got into the inside track on what’s behind Putin’s Ukrainian adventure with Cormac Smith, a former British diplomat seconded to Kyiv from 2016 to 2018. He worked for the Foreign Minister and became the first foreigner with unfettered access to Ukrainian ministries. It’s a cracking interview with a strong message for SA. Have a listen – click here.

