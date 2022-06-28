Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

Our Linda in London meets a bona fide Saffer hero

Our London-based colleague Linda van Tilburg has a knack for finding uplifting stories. So it’s no surprise to hear her sharing a heart-warming interview with a real-life Saffer hero Brandon Visser.

The Paul Roos and Matie graduate who currently lives in the UK, jumped off London Bridge to save a drowning woman. His selfless act was officially recognised by the Royal Humane Society, with a medal handed to him by Princess Alexandra, the Queen’s first cousin.

Three things struck me about Brandon’s story. First, how he remains proudly South African. Secondly, his humility. And third, that instead of joining the throng staring and pointing, he discarded his shoes and jumped into a turbulent Thames – finishing the rescue job despite breaking his foot on impact with the shallow river’s bed.

It’s a story about a bona fide hero. Mooi gedaan Brandon! Brighten your day – have a listen to Linda’s interview by clicking here.

