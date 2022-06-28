The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: The bona fide Saffer hero who saved a Brit drowning in the Thames
Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com
- Rob Hersov: Zondo proves BNC speech on money
- Value investor Sean Peche celebrates turning investment trend
- Paul O’Sullivan: Zondo missed the mark
- Prosus unlocks $140bn Tencent treasure chest – better late than never
- St Francis Links Villas with Gardiner and Clause
- Alzheimer’s: Bleak results, despite huge funding
- Science is never settled, Part 3: Prof Noakes on Dr Atkins and Dr Westman
AND LAUNCHING TODAY, YOUR MORNING BIZNEWS BULLETIN – CLICK HERE TO LISTEN – and start a new habit before rushing into the day.
Our Linda in London meets a bona fide Saffer hero
Our London-based colleague Linda van Tilburg has a knack for finding uplifting stories. So it’s no surprise to hear her sharing a heart-warming interview with a real-life Saffer hero Brandon Visser.
The Paul Roos and Matie graduate who currently lives in the UK, jumped off London Bridge to save a drowning woman. His selfless act was officially recognised by the Royal Humane Society, with a medal handed to him by Princess Alexandra, the Queen’s first cousin.
Three things struck me about Brandon’s story. First, how he remains proudly South African. Secondly, his humility. And third, that instead of joining the throng staring and pointing, he discarded his shoes and jumped into a turbulent Thames – finishing the rescue job despite breaking his foot on impact with the shallow river’s bed.
It’s a story about a bona fide hero. Mooi gedaan Brandon! Brighten your day – have a listen to Linda’s interview by clicking here.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.