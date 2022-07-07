The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA needs more like Ian Cameron, the community activist who gives a damn
My BizNews colleague Mike Appel was in cracking form yesterday when interviewing Ian Cameron, a South African activist who truly gives a damn.
The interview (below) hit a spot with South Africans, 45 000 of whom had viewed it within 12 hours. It introduces us to a calm, lantern-jawed activist who until now has been quietly beavering away against incompetent police leadership – a gatvol young leader of civil rights organisation Action Society which focuses on combatting Gender Based Violence in marginalised communities.
Cameron says he will be laying four charges against police minister Bheki Cele, who reacted aggressively to his criticism at a town hall meeting. SA appears to have uncovered another hero in the Paul O’Sullivan mould. A brave new voice demanding accountability from those with a penchant for swanning around in six-car cavalcades.
You go Ian!
