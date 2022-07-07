START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Fed Minutes knock shine off shares; Rand, Gold take another pasting; Ian Cameron’s rationale; Charles Savage likens tech wreck to dot.bomb.

SA needs more like Ian Cameron, the community activist who gives a damn

My BizNews colleague Mike Appel was in cracking form yesterday when interviewing Ian Cameron, a South African activist who truly gives a damn.

The interview (below) hit a spot with South Africans, 45 000 of whom had viewed it within 12 hours. It introduces us to a calm, lantern-jawed activist who until now has been quietly beavering away against incompetent police leadership – a gatvol young leader of civil rights organisation Action Society which focuses on combatting Gender Based Violence in marginalised communities.

Cameron says he will be laying four charges against police minister Bheki Cele, who reacted aggressively to his criticism at a town hall meeting. SA appears to have uncovered another hero in the Paul O’Sullivan mould. A brave new voice demanding accountability from those with a penchant for swanning around in six-car cavalcades.

You go Ian!

WATCH: Community policing activist Ian Cameron – who heads up NGO Action Society – made headlines when cops ejected him from a community meeting in Gugulethu after a war of words with Police Minister Bheki Cele. Cameron told BizNews he was the 13th speaker at the event, where he proceeded to tell the minister about the reality of crime and gender-based violence in the area. Cameron said: “I’m tired of the excuses and I’m tired of you making this a political thing. I want to graciously invite you to come and patrol without a bodyguard, without a grand car, in normal clothes with this community tonight to get the sewage on your shoes that they patrol through.”

LISTEN: Renewable power generation costs have fallen sharply over the past decade, driven by steadily improving technologies, economies of scale, competitive supply chains and improving developer experience. Thiago Almeida, Sector Lead: Power and Infrastructure at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking spoke to Bronwyn Nielsen about the appetite from commercial banks to finance increased demands, and the interest from most African countries in deploying renewable energies, as well as the lack of required collaboration between the private and public sectors on this matter.

