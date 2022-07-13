START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Markets nervy on US inflation numbers; How to fix Loadshedding – Connie Mulder and Geordin Hill-Lewis; Biden enters lion’s den

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

ANC cannot find the political will to fix loadshedding – so SA society will

We have expressive indigenous languages in SA. Including Afrikaans, which offers many unique homegrown words (think gatvol, vasbyt) and terms. Most descriptive for the current situation is “Boer maak ‘n plan.”

Except it’s not just farmers, but wider society South African that’s stepping up to ‘maak ‘n plan’ on electricity. That follows a decade and a half of ANC incompetence, corruption and mismanagement at Eskom, landing the nation in an unprecedented power crisis.

My colleague Mike Appel’s interview with Connie Mulder (click here or on the image below) is a masterclass in understanding the whys and what next. It taps into the zeitgeist: thousands had watched the recording within a few hours of its publication.

Similarly, my interview yesterday with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is tackling a witless bureaucracy head-on. In a fortnight, Cape Town will formally announce the purchase of electricity from anyone who can sell it to the city. And, says GHL, the ANC mandarins can ‘take us to court’ if they don’t like it.

Hope springs.

LISTEN: Civil society organisation AfriForum is working together – albeit on an ad hoc basis – with law enforcement authorities and even the SANDF, on several initiatives aimed at creating robust civilian safety structures. AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk tells BizNews they’re trying to “state-proof communities” against the continued failure of the government.

WATCH: Adding thousands of decentralised small-scale power generation projects to the grid could end loadshedding within the next year. Head of the Solidarity Research Institute (SRI), Connie Mulder, told BizNews’ Michael Appel they will be entering the generation space within the 100MW licence exemption threshold to sell power to end consumers, and he encourages thousands of others to do the same.

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference

The BNC#4 house full signs have temporarily been removed. Some rooms have been freed up through our team finding alternative accommodation and a few early bookers not meeting their deposits. If you want to stay on-site, here’s your chance. But please act quickly, because the hotel’s rooms are sure to be fully allocated soon. Click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)