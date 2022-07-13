The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: SA society sick of ANC obfuscation – designing its own loadshedding fixes
START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Markets nervy on US inflation numbers; How to fix Loadshedding – Connie Mulder and Geordin Hill-Lewis; Biden enters lion’s den
Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com
- CT set to buy electricity from businesses, households
- Dirty politics at play in protests – uMngeni’s Pappas
- Magnus Heystek – Rand’s collapse may not be over
- Christo Wiese – back in the dollar-billionaire business
- Dr Brett Lyndall Singh: rising high after rejected by SA
- What happens to your investments when you die?
- Learn how Society 5.0 and Diversification 5.0 connect
- Pay more, get less – ESG funds are losers (PREMIUM)
ANC cannot find the political will to fix loadshedding – so SA society will
We have expressive indigenous languages in SA. Including Afrikaans, which offers many unique homegrown words (think gatvol, vasbyt) and terms. Most descriptive for the current situation is “Boer maak ‘n plan.”
Except it’s not just farmers, but wider society South African that’s stepping up to ‘maak ‘n plan’ on electricity. That follows a decade and a half of ANC incompetence, corruption and mismanagement at Eskom, landing the nation in an unprecedented power crisis.
My colleague Mike Appel’s interview with Connie Mulder (click here or on the image below) is a masterclass in understanding the whys and what next. It taps into the zeitgeist: thousands had watched the recording within a few hours of its publication.
Similarly, my interview yesterday with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is tackling a witless bureaucracy head-on. In a fortnight, Cape Town will formally announce the purchase of electricity from anyone who can sell it to the city. And, says GHL, the ANC mandarins can ‘take us to court’ if they don’t like it.
Hope springs.
