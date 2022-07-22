The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Bain keeps giving SA pain, but not for much longer thanks to Hain
My colleague Mike Appel had a super interview yesterday with London-based South Africans Peter Hain and Athol Williams. Both of them live in the UK having been forced to leave the land of their birth.
Lord Hain’s story is well known. Williams, on the other hand, only recently emerged into the spotlight. He is the whistleblower who exposed massive malfeasance by Bain & Co at the Zondo Commission. The American consultancy was in cahoots with the Zuptas and engineered their capture of the SA Revenue Services.
There’s a lot in the interview, including the good news that Hain now has the ear of forthright UK Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. Worrying, though, was Williams’ disclosure that Bain’s South African business is booming. To the extent that the firm’s SA operation has just relocated into fancy new offices.
Shame on public enterprises that keep pouring millions into the coffers of a firm that almost destroyed SARS. Doubly so on Sasol, a supposed SA champion, which Williams says is paying hundreds of millions to Bain. Seems the flip-floppers in Pretoria (and Sandton) have short memories. Many others do not. Hain and Williams deserve our support. Sasol petrol stations, not.
