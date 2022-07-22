START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – BBB Ep19 – Musk’s halo restored, Tesla leads Wall Street higher, Bitcoin rebounds; Rates rise in SA, EU; Hain giving Bain pain; ANC’s Eskom 2 insanity

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

NB: If you’re getting this newsletter second hand – click here to subscribe for your own copy. It’s free and takes less than a minute.

Bain keeps giving SA pain, but not for much longer thanks to Hain

My colleague Mike Appel had a super interview yesterday with London-based South Africans Peter Hain and Athol Williams. Both of them live in the UK having been forced to leave the land of their birth.

Lord Hain’s story is well known. Williams, on the other hand, only recently emerged into the spotlight. He is the whistleblower who exposed massive malfeasance by Bain & Co at the Zondo Commission. The American consultancy was in cahoots with the Zuptas and engineered their capture of the SA Revenue Services.

There’s a lot in the interview, including the good news that Hain now has the ear of forthright UK Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. Worrying, though, was Williams’ disclosure that Bain’s South African business is booming. To the extent that the firm’s SA operation has just relocated into fancy new offices.

Shame on public enterprises that keep pouring millions into the coffers of a firm that almost destroyed SARS. Doubly so on Sasol, a supposed SA champion, which Williams says is paying hundreds of millions to Bain. Seems the flip-floppers in Pretoria (and Sandton) have short memories. Many others do not. Hain and Williams deserve our support. Sasol petrol stations, not.

WATCH: BizNews A-Plus Show duo Alec Hogg and Michael Appel are back with their weekly round-up of business, investments, news and politics banter you need to know. In focus this episode: UCT Political Science Professor Anthony Butler on the EFF being a “natural coalition partner” for the ANC come 2024; Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman explains why long neglected banking shares would be among the biggest beneficiaries of a business-friendly ruling coalition come 2024; Mantashe’s suggestion for Eskom 2.0 “preposterous”; Counterpoint Value Fund’s Piet Viljoen on the appeal of a number of SA’s resources stocks; ISS chairperson on spate of mass shootings likely being organised crime; shareholder activist David Woollam demanding that the Tongaat Hulett board resign en masse.

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference – August 30 to Sept 3

The last four rooms at Champagne Sports Resort have been snapped up but there are still rooms available at nearby Champagne Castle, a high quality hotel even deeper into the Drakensberg. This hotel has kindly arranged a special B&B rate for BizNews community members attending BNC#4. It’s only 10 minutes away and works perfectly with the Day Pass option, hence our endorsement. Click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)