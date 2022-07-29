START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING PODCAST – Amazon zooms, Apple jumps after quarterlies; Rand, Gold, Bitcoin rise again; Unpacking ANC’s Taliban; US technically in recession

(If you’re struggling to access BBB via Spotify of ITunes, an audio-only version is also available on the BizNewsTV channel on YouTube).

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

NB: If you’re getting this newsletter second hand – click here to subscribe for your own copy. It’s free and signing up takes less than a minute.

Amazon, Apple surge supports Buffett’s advice to hold ‘forever’

Among the most popular parts of the BizNews Premium offering is our share portfolio, and the monthly update webinar where subscribers get to pose questions.

The portfolio follows one of the cornerstones of Warren Buffett’s investment strategy: do your homework thoroughly before becoming a co-owner of a company so that once you’ve bought the shares, approach them with a holding period of ‘forever’.

That has served the portfolio very well since its launch in December 2014. Especially though resisting the temptation to take profits from the investments into Amazon and Apple. Their continued outperformance means their slice of the portfolio has risen to around half the total.

Those who have replicated the BizNews model’s holdings have more reason to celebrate this morning. The shares prices of both companies rose strongly in the after-market following the last night’s post-close release of their quarterly results – Amazon jumped 13.5%; Apple 4.5%. Further evidence that share prices around the world may have been dropped too far too fast.

WATCH: BizNews A-Plus Show duo Alec Hogg and Michael Appel are back with episode 13 of their weekly round-up of business, investments, news and politics banter you need to know. In focus this episode: President Ramaphosa this week announced sweeping reforms to SA’s energy sector; the former CEO of the IRR, Dr Frans Cronje, reflects positively on SA’s future national coalition prospects come 2024; political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga on what we should take out of the ANC’s KZN conference and informal economy specialist GG Alcock on why SA’s unemployment rate is far lower than the official numbers suggest. And Capital Energy Resources’ Enrico Ganter discusses the potential unintended consequences of SA deregulating 93 octane petrol.

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference – August 30 to Sept 3

All the rooms at Champagne Sports Resort are now allocated. But there are other accommodation options in the Valley which work well with the Day Pass option introduced for the first time. So if you want to spend four days with Paul O’Sullivan, RW Johnson, Rob Hersov, Mavuso Msimang, Piet Viljoen and our other speakers, click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)