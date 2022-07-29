The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Amazon, Apple surge supports Buffett’s advice to hold ‘forever’
Amazon, Apple surge supports Buffett’s advice to hold ‘forever’
Among the most popular parts of the BizNews Premium offering is our share portfolio, and the monthly update webinar where subscribers get to pose questions.
The portfolio follows one of the cornerstones of Warren Buffett’s investment strategy: do your homework thoroughly before becoming a co-owner of a company so that once you’ve bought the shares, approach them with a holding period of ‘forever’.
That has served the portfolio very well since its launch in December 2014. Especially though resisting the temptation to take profits from the investments into Amazon and Apple. Their continued outperformance means their slice of the portfolio has risen to around half the total.
Those who have replicated the BizNews model’s holdings have more reason to celebrate this morning. The shares prices of both companies rose strongly in the after-market following the last night’s post-close release of their quarterly results – Amazon jumped 13.5%; Apple 4.5%. Further evidence that share prices around the world may have been dropped too far too fast.
