The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Local is Lekker – look out for the subtle change in our focus
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST BIZNEWS BUSINESS BRIEFING (on iTunes): Market’s four week rally runs out of steam; Rand and Crypto take a bath; Will China go to war over Taiwan. (Click here for Spotify and here for YouTube)
LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:
- Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala on record profits; ICBC; Absa’s rejuvenation; Kokkie’s concerns and more
- CEO’s inside track on Afrimat – SA-focused high quality mining stock which traded 50% higher in April
- Making mice out of men – Prof Frank Furedi on safety culture and the cultural devaluation of freedom
- South Africans have spoken: “Do your own investing”
- Burning tobacco kills – not nicotine; Vegter clears the air
- Streaming services overtake traditional TV for the first time
- Time for the Pratt in the Hat to go
- Survivor’s window on our humanity – David Gemmel
- The balancing act: alternative asset classes for your global portfolio
- Game on! The big life change that led SuperSport’s Cato Louw to the big-time
- Wall Street bets the Fed is bluffing in high-stakes inflation game (Premium)
- Double confirmation the ANC now down to 42% – coalition Parly coming in 2024 (Premium)
NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.
Local is Lekker – look out for the subtle change in our focus
The thing I learnt above all else in the nine years since starting BizNews, is the value of listening. And as an online publisher, we’re blessed by being able to quantify exactly how much and how long our tribe consumes what we produce.
One area where we haven’t been sufficiently attentive is in the coverage of local investment news – ie of JSE-listed companies. Because offshore investments are so poorly covered by SA media, we’ve had a weighting towards global markets – especially Big Tech stocks listed on Wall Street.
That approach has paid off by helping our community better understand these opportunities – and the appeal of riding on the back of exponentially expanding global giants. But there’s not a whole lot of value we can add to a report on Apple or Amazon. Whereas that’s the opposite case applies with the increasingly ignored JSE-listings.
Our intense offshore focus led to neglect our own local champions. A deficiency we’re in the process of putting right. Last week’s in-depth results interviews with banking CEOs Sim Tshabalala and Mike Brown were well received. We’ve got Sasol’s Fleetwood Grobler and Absa’s Arrie Rautenbach coming up. If you’ve got a business leader you’d like us to quiz, please let me know – [email protected].
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.