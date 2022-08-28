Right of Reply – You confused Ninety One with Coronation

We appreciate this clarification from Ninety One, considering the very shaky ground it is on. As a Sean Peche tweet (below) points out, its SA business banked R600m in ‘Performance Fees’ in the last financial year. Its UK business – nil. But more of that in due course. In any expose’, one NEVER shoots all your bullets in the first salvo. As for the “demand for an immediate and public correction” – with pleasure. I apologise for naming Ninety One, when the culprit was Coronation. This mistake was an off-the-cuff reference in the course of a discussion with Magnus Heystek during Ep 42 of our BizNews Business Briefing. I simply mixed up the two companies. The audio has now been edited to reflect this. Interesting, though, how Messrs Khojane and Sewnath express fury at being accused of something competitor Coronation routinely practices. That speaks volumes. Especially as Coronation’s CEO is chairman of ASISA, the asset management industry’s self-regulating body. Given its MD and Deputy MD’s outrage at such behaviour, a rational mind would anticipate Ninety One will express its view just as forcefully at ASISA – perhaps even resign in protest from the organisation. We’re not holding our breath. Nor are we doing so in anticipation of Coronation taking up its own Right of Reply. Coronation’s marketing tagline is “Trust is Earned”. Seriously. – Alec Hogg

@ninetyone_uk Your March ‘22 results reflected ~R600m of performance and ~R900m in the prior year. SA investors built your business & are 39% of AUM so please tell us what % of performance fees they contributed and what the avg equity fund fee is in SA vs UK. Thanks @BizNewsCOM pic.twitter.com/eHi6BZ4gLG — Sean Peche (@SeanPeche) August 27, 2022

Letter received from Ninety One:

Dear Alec,

BizNews reporting on asset management performance and fees

We refer to various BizNews interviews and reports published between 11 and 25 August 2022. We were disappointed to note the sensationalist tone, lack of professionalism and poor quality of research and reporting, which resulted in a number of inaccuracies and misleading conclusions.

In particular, we want to draw your attention to your interview with Magnus Heystek, in which you made the below statement (at approximately 13m40s of the interview):

“One of the Ninety One Funds, the old Investec Asset Management, it’s called a feeder fund, and If I’m correct, a feeder fund means it’s just a conduit. You put your money into it and then they put it into their fund overseas…so the feeder fund charges its clients, just for being a conduit, a performance fee. In other words, over and above the normal fees that it charges…to me that is like criminal. It’s almost preying on the ignorance of the South African investor.”

This comment is factually incorrect. None of Ninety One’s feeder funds charge a performance fee, nor has Ninety One ever charged a performance fee on a feeder fund. This blatant untruth, together with your inflammatory language, means that we must demand an immediate and public correction.

In addition, with reference to this interview, we note several other factual omissions and inaccuracies, which have resulted in false and misleading conclusions. The below represent only those which we have noted after an initial review. We are sure that there are likely to be several others.

1. Your reporting does not highlight that in Ninety One’s case all funds with a performance fee class also offer a fixed fee option. The conclusion that investors have no choice regarding the kind of fee structure they are subject to is misleading and untrue.

2. Your reporting claims that 83% of assets in the unit trust industry which are non-income Funds are invested in performance fee classes, but this statement incorrectly assumes that all assets in a fund have performance fees. In fact, only 22% of the fund assets are invested in performance fee share classes.

3. Your reporting implies that that the SA top ten funds have average total expense ratios (TERs) of 1.5% and that this reflects the experience of the average retail investor. This is misleading, as almost 90% of assets in SA unit trust funds are held via platforms and priced wholesale at significantly lower TERs.

4. Your reporting compares one-year performance with fact sheet TER. This is misleading as TERs disclosed on fact sheets represent average TERs calculated daily over a three-year period. This was standardised across the industry via Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA) to avoid investors making decisions on shorter-term fees, which could be skewed by future over- or underperformance.

5. Your reporting failed to highlight that all funds that invest in equities, including tracker funds and Ranmore, collect fees when short-term returns are negative. These funds are not designed for short investment holding periods, hence implying that only performance fee classes collect fees during periods of negative performance is misleading and untrue.

6. Your reporting failed to accurately present fees on a like-for-like basis. You were often comparing wholesale fees with retail fees. If you were to accurately compare retail fees consistently across the funds you referenced in your reporting, you would not have concluded, as you did, that fund costs in the UK are dramatically lower than fund costs in South Africa. We highlight some further detail on a like-for-like comparison below:

• In respect of UK fund fees, the Ninety One UK Alpha Fund A class ongoing charges figure (OCF) is 1.58%; Fundsmith Global Equity R Class OCF is 1.59% and Ranmore Global Equity Advisor OCF is 1.44%.

• In respect of SA fund fees, the TER for the Ninety One Equity Fund A class is 1.85% for the performance fee class and 1.75% for the G fixed fee class. In addition, your reporting did not account for the fact that SA funds include 15% VAT while the UK funds are VAT exempt.

• Eight out of the ten largest funds in the UK are tracker and passive funds, with the ninth investing 90% of its assets in passives. These nine funds account for 82% of the assets of the top 10 funds in the UK. Therefore, posing a 0.5% TER as a like-for-like comparison for active fees in SA is illogical and misleading.

While your reporting, conversation and analysis show deficits and inaccuracies, we trust, now that you are aware of the facts, you will adhere to professional standards of journalism and make the necessary rectification.

We look forward to an immediate withdrawal of your statement regarding our feeder funds, to be reflected in your publication, and request that you confirm once this action has been taken.

Yours sincerely,

Thabo Khojane, Managing Director and Sangeeth Sewnath Deputy Managing Director

