The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Ramaphosa has a new anti-corruption brains trust, should we be relieved?
LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:
- Azapo sets its sights on latest trophy, Ramaphosa
- Transnet: OUTA is calling the latest round of arrests “better late than never”
- Ramaphosa ropes in anti-corruption brains trust
- Hlophe suspension ‘inevitable’ – Adv Paul Hoffman
- From the archives: The back story to ‘Stop Me If You Can’: Paul O’Sullivan on his book
- Showmax documentary Steinheist spills the beans
- A professional public service is key for SA
- Disruptive alternative investment platform Altvest to secondary list on A2X
- From the archives: Author and extreme athlete Kim van Kets’s bucket list challenge: running Africa from top to tail
- What Ouma & her squad of fearsome Aunties taught me about the power of sisterhood
- Road to 2024 election probably less Canaan and more Calvary (Premium)
NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.
A newly-established council of nine experts from diverse fields will be advising President Cyril Ramaphosa on battling corruption in the state and private sector. The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) – to be chaired by Professor Firoz Cachalia – begins its work on 1 September with each of the council members expected to serve a three-year term.
There is no doubting the credentials on this council – with several of the members already household names in the anti-corruption sphere. Ramaphosa first made mention of his intention to establish the NACAC in his 2021 state of the nation address. “We have started implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which lays the basis for a comprehensive and integrated society-wide response to corruption. We will shortly be appointing members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which is a multi-sectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent statutory anti-corruption body that reports to Parliament,” said the president.
There may be several South Africans who are currently rolling their eyes at this announcement. How is it that Ramaphosa needs anyone to advise him on how to fight corruption? Some may argue it’s really not his job. What is ultimately his job is to foster an environment in which the government capacitates the investigating and prosecuting arms of the state, ensures they are depoliticised, places the right people in leadership positions, and lets them do their jobs without fear or favour.
Also, Ramaphosa may want to implement the recommendations of the High-Level Review Panel that he himself commissioned to investigate the shambolic state of affairs at the State Security Agency (SSA). The so-called Mufamadi report has been on his desk since December 2018.
BizNews will be chatting with Corruption Watch’s Director Karam Singh to canvass his thoughts on the establishment of the NACAC today. The statement from the Presidency regarding the NACAC is detailed here.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa appeared before Parliament yesterday for what is sure to be a tumultuous question and answer session, with the Phala Phala matter hanging around his neck like an albatross. The “point of order, Speaker” cacophony is sure to be on repeat throughout.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.