A newly-established council of nine experts from diverse fields will be advising President Cyril Ramaphosa on battling corruption in the state and private sector. The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) – to be chaired by Professor Firoz Cachalia – begins its work on 1 September with each of the council members expected to serve a three-year term.

There is no doubting the credentials on this council – with several of the members already household names in the anti-corruption sphere. Ramaphosa first made mention of his intention to establish the NACAC in his 2021 state of the nation address. “We have started implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which lays the basis for a comprehensive and integrated society-wide response to corruption. We will shortly be appointing members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which is a multi-sectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent statutory anti-corruption body that reports to Parliament,” said the president.

There may be several South Africans who are currently rolling their eyes at this announcement. How is it that Ramaphosa needs anyone to advise him on how to fight corruption? Some may argue it’s really not his job. What is ultimately his job is to foster an environment in which the government capacitates the investigating and prosecuting arms of the state, ensures they are depoliticised, places the right people in leadership positions, and lets them do their jobs without fear or favour.

Also, Ramaphosa may want to implement the recommendations of the High-Level Review Panel that he himself commissioned to investigate the shambolic state of affairs at the State Security Agency (SSA). The so-called Mufamadi report has been on his desk since December 2018.

BizNews will be chatting with Corruption Watch’s Director Karam Singh to canvass his thoughts on the establishment of the NACAC today. The statement from the Presidency regarding the NACAC is detailed here.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa appeared before Parliament yesterday for what is sure to be a tumultuous question and answer session, with the Phala Phala matter hanging around his neck like an albatross. The “point of order, Speaker” cacophony is sure to be on repeat throughout.

BizNews spoke to Dr Mark Pimentel, a gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, about irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a disorder which has gained a reputation as a default ‘leftover’ diagnosis due to the medical fraternity’s inability to conclusively define or diagnose the condition. Pimentel, who created a test capable of conclusively diagnosing IBS caused by food poisoning, shared invaluable insight into his work. Spoiler alert: IBS is not, as previously defined by doctors, a psychosomatic disorder. It is a bacterial disorder, the discovery of which has elevated the landscape of IBS and its treatment.

