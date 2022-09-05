The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
For many years I travelled to Omaha for Warren Buffett’s annual general meeting with Berkshire shareholders. A 52-hour round trip happily undertaken not just to absorb the wisdom of Capitalism’s “Oubaas”, but to spend quality time among so many like-valued people.
The past week in the ‘Berg with the BizNews tribe reminded me how special events like this deliver so much more than those truly outstandig keynotes. Like those Omaha adventures, it’s the “meeting outside the meeting” whose value is often under-estimated.
As keynote speaker Sean Peche posted on the BNC WhatsApp channel: “Thank you all for the most amazing few days in the Berg! It was a privilege meeting so many of you – and to those I didn’t get to meet, I’ll see you in Feb. I left feeling inspired and full of hope for SA.”
We’ll be sharing the video recordings of the BNC#4’s presentations over the next couple weeks. Their content will enrich many lives. But as Sean’s note reminds us, there’s nothing quite like actually being there. BNC#5 is from Feb 28 to March 3, 2023. Worth putting into the diary.
