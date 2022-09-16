The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Strong evidence of ANC adopting ‘RamaRetention’ in December
LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO: Inside CompCom raid on life offices – Sanlam’s bemused CEO still none the wiser why it happened. (For Spotify, click here)
LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:
- Neal Froneman – Hersov is right; SA govt can take leaf out of Sibanye book, urgently address the good, the bad and the ugly
- Worrying loss of confidence in SA’s democracy
- MAILBOX: ‘Methinks the lady doth protest too much’
- The old must die. The new must be born – Athol Trollip
- SA a festival of fraud, latest Corruption Watch report shows
- It’s easier than you think to have a Plan B – foreign residency
- CrypTalk ep 7 – What will happen to Ethereum after the merge, and ISIS NFTs
- Dean Macpherson takes umbrage with Ivo Vegter over DA’s gambling stance
- ‘You can only flog a dead horse so many times’ – Dr David Wiseman on Covid-19 boosters
- Introducing smart farming in Alexandra with Hydro Coop – CEO of LFP Agri, Louis Pulzone
- Shorts rise against Ethereum as investors are sceptical about the success of ‘the merge’
- Markets keep making the same mistake about inflation – with insight from The Wall Street Journal (Premium)
- Becoming a ‘Listening Organisation’ is always a lot harder than it sounds (Premium)
NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.
Critics writing off Phala Phala-afflicted Cyril Ramaphosa as a lame duck whose last rites will be administered at the ANC’s December elective conference may be in for a major disappointment.
SA’s president has an Oval Office appointment today with US president Joe Biden. A year and three quarters into his rein, Biden is finally starting to get some traction in his new role. He has posted enough political wins of late for his approval rating to hit 44% in Gallup’s August poll, up sharply from 38% a month before.
Ramaphosa’s popularity in the US, according to YouGov America’s ranking of foreign politicians, is just 16%, the same as Vladimir Putin, Venezuela’s Maduro and Turkey’s Erdogan. It’s inconceivable to think Biden would waste his time on meeting someone that far down the public’s importance scale if he were on his way out.
More evidence favouring ‘RamaRetention’ comes from the IRR. A mail arrived reporting the proposed Expropriation Without Compensation legislation yesterday stalled at its final hurdle. Apparently the EWC committee in Parliament, majority ANC, inexplicably postponed sign off until next week. Smart money suggests Ramaphosa ordered this to avoid discussing a hot potato with Biden. Again, hardly likely were he a soon-to-be-gone president.
To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.